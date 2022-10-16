ASUU’s protracted strike and leadership incompetence

Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief last Thursday as the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) since February 14 was suspended exactly eight months after the commencement of the industrial action. The leadership of the union had, in a statement issued last Thursday, directed its members “to resume all services hitherto withdrawn with effect from 12:01 on Friday, October 14, 2022.”

The industrial action had taken a great toll on the nation, especially students who were forced to stay away from school for so long as well as lecturers and people who eke their livelihood out of the economic activities carried out on the various campuses. Between 2020…