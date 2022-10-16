Doctors to Akeredolu: Engage retired medical practitioners to address ‘brain drain’ in Ondo health sector

To put an end to ‘brain drain’ in the health sector of Ondo State, the state government has been advised to engage the services of retired medical practitioners to address the shortage of workers in government hospitals

This advise was handed down by a consultant obstetrician at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital UNIMEDTH, in Ondo, Dr. Lawal Oyeneyin, who expressed worry over increasing cases of doctors and other healthcare workers leaving the state and the country for greener pasture.

Speaking during the 9th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria ,(MDCAN) Ondo state, with the theme:…