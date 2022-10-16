Emefiele, Alawuba, others lead discourse as UBA America hosts International Banking Conference

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Oliver Alawuba, and other experts from the global international markets will lead the discussions on global economic trends at the 2022 edition of the UBA Group International Banking Conference.

The four-day conference which will be held between October 17 and 21, 2022 on the New York Hudson River in the United States of America and, will be hosted by UBA America – the US branch of Africa’s Global Bank. The highly anticipated event will see the convergence of senior representatives from leading African Banks, Sovereigns, Central…