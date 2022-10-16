Kunle Omisore hits location for new movie

Movie producer and actor, Kunle Omisore has concluded plans to begin work on his latest movie, entitled Kori Kosun as he continues to build on his growing popularity and acceptance in the movie industry as one of the sort of after movie producers.

After worming his way into the hearts of movie lovers with a stint of movie productions that have earned him recognitions within and beyond the shores of the country, Omisore whose possesses deep seated knowledge of the job has set mechanism in motion to put his name on the lips of many of admirers again with Kori Kosun.

Speaking about his journey into movie making, which started with acting, the dark-skinned actor cum business man…