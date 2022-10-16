Oyedepo distributes relief materials to flood victims In Kogi

Over 1000 households in Kogi State have received relief materials from the Founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Apart from the Headquarter of Winners Chapel in Lokongoma, Lokoja, other Branches within the Lokoja metropolis including LFC Adankolo, Gadumo, Ganaja, 500 Housing Units and other Local Governments area including Ibaji, Ankpa, Ajaokuta, Bassa and others benefited from the relief materials.

Members from across all their network of churches in Kogi State were beneficiaries as non-members who registered as flood victims were also captured in the distribution as food packs that contained Rice, Beans, and Garri and a sum of 10,000 was given to each…