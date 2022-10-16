Rotary Club not a secret cult, Christian Association ― DGN 9125

Rotary Club International has been described as a gathering of people of like minds who are into humanitarian services and not a cult.

The assertion was made by the DGN, Rotary International District 9125, Jos, Rotarian Mike Ukachi while speaking at the investiture of Rotn Nwobi Chukwunonso as the 2nd President of Bauchi Central Rotary Club held at the Larema Hotel, Bauchi on Saturday.

He said that “I want to categorically tell my Moslem brothers and sisters that Rotary Club is not a secret cult, it is not a Christian club, it opened to all who have humanitarian services tendency. Please, come and join us”.

He added that “It may interest you to know that Rotary Club started…