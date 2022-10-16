Sanwo-Olu approves 100% bursary increment for Lagos indigenes in tertiary schools nationwide

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved an increment by 100 per cent of the annual bursary allowance payable to indigenes of the state who are studying in any tertiary institutions nationwide.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Mr AbdulRahaman Lekki, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen by the Head of Public Affairs unit of the Office of Special Adviser to the State Governor on Education, Mr Adesoye Oyelami, on Sunday.

He said the announcement was communicated to students during a meeting of the board with the leadership of the Lagos State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National…