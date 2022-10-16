When royal fathers worshipped the King of kings

Just as King David praised the LORD in the presence of the whole assembly of the nation of Israel, traditional rulers from various geographical locations of the country replicated the same act at this year’s edition of Kings’ Day of Praise, held at the Bishop’s Court, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, Ogun State, last Thursday.

The stage came alive when Oba (Dr) Adedapo Tejuoso through his Oba Karunwi III Evangelical Movement (OKTEM), led other traditional fathers into God’s presence with praises and thanksgiving.

The event, which was the 19th edition, also marked the first anniversary of Oba Tejuoso’s inauguration as the grand patron of the African Church Worldwide.

Gospel…