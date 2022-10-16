World Food Day: Insecurity, lack of investment in agriculture fueling food inflation ―​​ Obi 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has pointed out that the high level of insecurity and the apparent neglect of the agricultural sector, among other factors, are responsible for the prevalent soaring food inflation experienced in the country.

Obi, who made this known in a message to mark World Food Day 2022, argued that food inflation, which is biting hard on the country, stems mainly from the high level of insecurity which made it impossible for farmers to return to their farms and engage in their agricultural activities and food production.

He pointed out that fighting insecurity will form his number one priority in office, when given access to…