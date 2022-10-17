Auto crash claims 5 lives, injures 3 in Kogi ― FRSC

Five persons have died and three others injured in an auto-crash that occurred in Kogi on Sunday, according to Mr Stephen Dawulung, Kogi Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Dawulung, who described the incident as “very unfortunate,” disclosed to newsmen in Lokoja that the auto crash occurred at Ogbagbo junction along the Ejule-Ochadamu road at about 12.47 p.m. when a Nissan car collided with a Mazda car.

The sector commander explained that the Nissan car had lost control while trying to avoid a pothole as it veered off its lane and collided with the on coming Mazda 323 car.

“Unfortunately out of eight persons involved in the fatal accident, four died…