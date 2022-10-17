Burial posters levy: OAAN charges AMSAA on clarity

The President of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), Chief Emma Ajufo, has called on the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (AMSAA) to be more unambiguous in its recent directives guiding pasting of burial posters, across the state.

The state government, through the outdoor advertising regulatory agency had slammed a levy of N5,000 tax, that would last for only two weeks on residents, willing to paste burial and other events posters, such as religious, wedding and sundry flex, in any part of the state.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive, Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency ANSAA, Mr. Tony Ujubuonu, in a letter addressed to the…