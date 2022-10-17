Guidance into great leadership – Tribune Online

Invest in others and invest in yourself.

Professional development is critical to developing as a professional, and there are two pain points that leaders face when it comes to managing talent: engagement and retention. A recent study by Better Buys showed that employees are 15 per cent more engaged at work when there are professional development programmes available, and with higher engagement rates come higher productivity rates. If that little fun fact isn’t fun about professional development and employee engagement isn’t enough, here are three more: