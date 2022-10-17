Harvest of garlands as Dabiri-Erewa clocks 60

JUST like yesterday, the young baby birthed in far away Jos, Plateau State, on October 11, 1962 is 60 years on the planet. Sixty years of eventful and impactful life, with its fair of ups and downs. Sixty years full of praises to Almighty Allah who has been benevolent to Hon. (Dr.) Kafayat Oloruntoyin Abike Dabiri-Erewa. An indigene of Ikorodu from the famous Erogbogbo family in Lagos State, she has, right from her childhood till date, been a front-liner, a go-getter, an ice breaker, a workaholic, an amazon, a humanist per excellence, a detribalised Nigerian, a patriotic citizen and a devoted servant of Allah. I couldn’t get enough words to fully describe this ebullient woman of…