Magic, colours as Ayade flags off Carnival Calabar 2022 dry run

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Sunday flagged off the first dry run for the 2022 Carnival Calabar, marking the return of the carnival since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

This year’s Carnival has “Agro-Industrialisation” as the theme.

Flagging off the event, Governor Ayade said that the theme of the carnival was carefully chosen with a view to sending a message to the global community that Africans can depend on themselves for food.

He decried the high dependence for food by African countries on western nations in spite of the vast arable land God has blessed the continent with, saying “Agro-Industrialisation was indeed the way to go.

“Today, we have…