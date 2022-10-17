Nigerian Economic Summit to discern how to harness human capital wealth ― NESG

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has said that the upcoming 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (#NES28) would focus on discovering the imperatives for harnessing the country’s human capital wealth.

NESG said this will secure the nation’s collective future by identifying major factors for effective policy implementation.

A statement issued by NESG with the title ‘Shared Prosperity for all Nigerians: Why Everyone Should get involved’ further stated that #NES28 also seeks to galvanize stakeholders to deliberate on an actionable framework for transformative political leadership and effective governance, to facilitate economic growth and nation building.

“The summit…