Nigerians in Diaspora must help develop the nation

Nigeria is presently in need of the expertise and experience of its citizens in the Diaspora; they need to do the bit to ensure the nation regains its lost glory irrespective of the citizenship of the country they now hold.

They should establish companies, especially production companies for the benefit of unemployed graduates in Nigeria. We can’t expect only the foreigners to come and invest in our nation since we also have some successful Nigerians living abroad.

In an effort to curb incessant kidnapping and other security challenges facing us in Nigeria, we need the support of Nigerians in the Diaspora to…