Tanzania’s president urges women to have fewer babies

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed concern over the high birth rate in the East African country and urged citizens to take up birth control measures. (BBC)

It is a major reversal from the position of her predecessor, the late John Magufuli, who openly encouraged women not to use contraception.

President Samia confronted the country’s baby boom over the weekend while visiting the western region of Geita.

”Yesterday I was told in Buselesele ward in Geita region, one (health) centre produces 1,000 children a month

“Now how many classes will be needed after three years? What health centres – how many will be needed to serve all these children? How many…