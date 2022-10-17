Unilorin VC promises institutional excellence

Newly inaugurated Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, has promised to take the university to a new height and ensure institutional excellence.

Speaking at his inauguration and assumption of office in Ilorin on Monday, Professor Egbewole said that his administration would study strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) that characterised the university and l address them for collective interest.

“I have been part and parcel of this university for some two and half decades and I am definitely aware of its nature and texture. I have taken time to study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) that characterise or…