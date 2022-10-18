ASUP decried FG’s ‘snail-speed’ approach to pressing issues in polytechnics, declares support for ASUU

THE Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has expressed displeasure over what it described as the ‘snail-speed’ approach of the government in addressing some crucial issues that bedevil member-institutions.

Among the pressing issues ASUP condemned are, “The lack of transparency, as well as stakeholders exclusion in the processes leading to the release and allocation of the approved N15 billion revitalisation fund for public polytechnics in the country; the conclusion of the ASUP/FGN re-negotiation of the 2010 agreement; revision and release of an acceptable scheme of service for polytechnics; withdrawal of the contradictory template for the appointment of principal…