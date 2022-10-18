Effects of cybercrime on society

Cybercrime has become a major threat in our society and is very rampant among youths and has gotten beyond abnormality. While there is an increase in the number of sentencing in courts, cybercrime is still on the rise.

Cybercrime is a global phenomenon and in Nigeria, the figures are unprecedented especially among the youths. It is said a great percentage of cybercrime perpetrators in Nigeria are students in various higher institutions.

The growing acceptance of cybercrime, otherwise known as yahoo-yahoo has also added to increasing numbers of fraudsters in the Nigerian society.

Cybercrime, also known as internet-assisted crimes, is common in today’s society and has taken…