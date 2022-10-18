Innovative approaches required to attract investments in oil, gas sector ― FG

As the world move towards the transition to cleaner energy sources, the Federal Government (FG) on Tuesday, said there was a need for innovative approaches to attract investments in the oil and gas sector.

It said this became imperative as the clamour for clean energy has altered the world’s energy landscape and caused huge investment de-prioritisation towards fossil fuels as the dominant fuel of choice.

Speaking at the Maiden PENGASSAN annual conference: Energy and Labour Summit, in Abuja, Engr Gbenga Komolafe, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in his keynote address, said access to capital pools will be affected by the energy…