Kogi govt employs 3,979 teachers

Kogi State government said it is set to launch Education Revolution with the provision of quality infrastructure at all levels of institutions of learning and recruitment of teachers as it employed 3,979 teachers.

Commissioner of Education, Honourable Wemi Jones, disclosed to journalists on Tuesday after a tour of education facilities at the newly constructed ultra-modern GYB Model Science Secondary School, Adankolo in Lokoja.

He disclosed that the model science schools are scared across the state and when completed will be some of the legacy edifices of the Yahaya Bello administration.

The Commissioner stated with admiration, the establishment and construction of the new…