Kunle Afolayan expresses optimism as Oscar directs Nigerian selection committee to reconvene

Following the September announcement by the Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC) of the Oscar Awards that no film qualified for the 2023 Oscars International Feature Film category submission, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has directed the committee to reconvene.

This news was said to have sent a wave of hope across the movie industry as Kunle Afolayan, producer of Anikulapo expressed optimism that his blockbuster movie may finally be considered by the committee.

According to a committee member, Shaibu Husseini, the Academy had granted NOSC an “extension for a final determination”.

Husseini tweeted: “I have just been informed that the International…