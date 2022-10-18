MAPOLY management suspends payment of registration fee for new students 

The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, has suspended the payment of registration fees for all newly admitted students.

This development was coming on the heels of a protest embarked on by the students of the institution on Monday, demanding the reversal of various fees increased by the management.

The protest temporarily disrupted the ongoing second-semester examination of the school.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Yemi Ajibola, in a statement obtained by Tribune Online, on Tuesday, said the suspension of the registration fee by new students was at the intervention of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

