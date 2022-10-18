OAU resumes academic activities on Thursday

The students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, have been directed to return for the continuation of the 2021/2022 academic session, which is expected to commence on Thursday.

In a statement signed by the registrar, Mrs Margaret I. Omosule, it was confirmed on Tuesday, that the decision was taken at a Special meeting of the University Senate, which was held in Oduduwa Hall on Tuesday, 18th October 2022.

The students are therefore enjoined to return to Halls of Residence on Wednesday, 19th October 2022, while full academic activities will commence on Thursday, 20th October 2022 for the continuation of the 2021/2022 session.

“On behalf of the Council and Senate of the…