President Buhari to commission Pinnacle FZE Terminal in Lagos

President Muhammad Buhari is set to commission Pinnacle Oil and Gas FZE Terminal on Saturday in Lagos.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Peter Mbah, made this known while interacting with newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mbah, who noted that the company had a market share of 23 per cent, said the terminal was a major disruptive innovation, which would transform the whole downstream value chain.

The CEO also described the terminal as a resilient infrastructure with the capacity to export and import from the same pipeline.

Meanwhile, he expressed optimism that Nigeria would soon become a net exporter of refined products.

“We have built a resilient infrastructure. We…