Vigilante group discovers human bones in ceiling, arrests two suspects in Ibadan

Two suspects, Rasheed Dauda (41) and Ayoade Kehinde (32), who were found with human bone have said that they found them under a mango tree on the outskirts of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Dauda and Kehinde were picked up by the Oluyole Security Surveillance Team in Oluyole Local Government Area after it received information about the possession of the bones by the suspects.

One of the suspects, Kehinde, who disclosed that the bones were picked from the remains of a female deceased person, however said that he and his partner had yet to decide what to do with them so they kept them in the ceiling of his house.

But Dauda, who admitted sighting the female body under a mango tree with others,…