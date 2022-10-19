1.9 million Nigerians access free HIV treatment ― USCDC

The Nigeria Country Director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(USCDC), Dr Mary Boyd has disclosed that about 1.9 million people living with HIV in Nigeria have access to free treatments to save their lives and allow them to live healthy productive lives.

Boyd disclosed this at the opening of a 2-day CDC Biannual Program Performance Review Meeting and Symposium in Abuja on Wednesday with the theme: “Working Together to Bring Nigeria Closer to HIV Epidemic Control”.

According to her: “Today 1.9 million people living with HIV have access to free treatments, and it’s treatment that is going to save their lives and allow them to live healthy,…