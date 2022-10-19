Canadian govt to support intervention in healthcare, education, poverty in Bauchi ― UNICEF 

The Canadian Government under Global Affairs Canada (GAC) has released the sum of $3 million as part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Bauchi state government.

The disclosure was made by the Chief of Field Office, United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Dr Tushar Rane during a joint courtesy visit with the GAC delegation to Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir at the Government House, Bauchi.

Tushar Rane stated that the focus of the MoU was about empowering women by giving them the abilities and capacities to participate in the delivery of healthcare services and to enjoy the benefits of health…