Fashola explains what Buhari means by lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said President Muhammadu Buhari was right when he said this administration would raise 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

Fashola who used the various economic activities in the sector to explain the impact of the sector on the economy and lives of Nigerians, said the people are the ultimate beneficiaries of the economic outcome of the All Progressives Congress-led federal government in all sectors.

According to him, contractors have reported a 40% rise in adjoining properties to the road.

Fashola said this at the Inaugural edition of the PMB administration Scorecard 2015 – 2023 series in Abuja.

