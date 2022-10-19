Girls counselled on self esteem

GIRLS have been advised to build up their self esteem to enable them TO achieve a life-long success.

The Assistant Publisher of a local tabloid, The Ika Weekly Newspaper, Mrs Tessy Ashien, gave the advice in Agbor at a one-day lecture to mark this year’s International Day of the Girl-Child in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

In her lecture with the theme “Our time is now, our rights, our future”, Mrs Ashien said that healthy self esteem remained a key factor to helping children navigate through adulthood.

She canvassed the support of the family and teachers to ensure that the girl-child gets it right at a younger age to help curb issues detrimental to…