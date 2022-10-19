Kwara NSCDC arrest 11 suspects for illegal mining

Eleven suspects; Kaka Azare (56), Muhammed Dan Azumi (30), Abdullahi Adamu (35), Abdullahi Muhammed (30), Suleiman Babayo (20), Muhammed Umar (15), Nasiru Abubakar (18), Adam Muhammed (25), Alh Muhammed (25), Nasir Bello (25), and Ismail Garba (25) have been arrested at Share town, in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

The suspects were arrested at about 2:00 am on Monday.

According to the public relations officer of the NSCDC, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the suspects were arrested with three big trucks fully loaded with raw materials suspected to be Lithium, illegally mined at Patigi.

“The suspects were intercepted by our men at Share in Ifelodun LGA, Kwara state, on…