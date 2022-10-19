Massive stealing of Nigerian crude oil: Reporting the thief to the thief?

Oil was discovered in commercial quantities in Nigerian in 1956 at Oloibiri, in the Niger Delta region. Since then Nigeria has been substantially dependent on the black gold, as it is famously called. The cocoa farms, groundnut pyramids, oil palm plantations and rubber plantations disappeared from the South West, North, South East and Midwest respectively. Instead of the regional capitals of Ibadan, Enugu, Kaduna and Benin City being the dispensing centres of wealth and opportunities, Abuja became the new bride and all the grooms abandoned the old capital cities. How has Nigeria fared as an oil producing country?

