Nasarawa govt reviews scholarship grant for law, disabled students

Nasarawa State government has approved the upward reviews of scholarship grants to indigent students studying law in various higher institutions across the country.

Also to benefit from the gesture are students with disabilities studying various courses in tertiary schools.

This was disclosed to the executive secretary of the state scholarship board, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahaya at a press conference marking the flag-off of disbursement of verve cards for the 2029/21 bursary awards to indigenes of the state studying in institutions of higher learning.

She said the gesture would also be extended to other students to ease their learning in their respective institutions.

According to…