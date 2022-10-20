Code of conduct tribunal set to arraign 50 public officers within FCT for breach of office codes

It wouldn’t be business as usual in few days ahead, as the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has concluded arrangements to arraign about 50 public officers allegedly found to be in breach of office codes.

The category of officers who are within the Federal Capital Territory and outside would face arraignment in the early November, according to a statement made available to journalists by the Special Adviser on Media to the Chairman of the Tribunal, Atekojo Samson Usman.

The development was at the backdrop of some public officers who were summoned by the Tribunal, but failed to honour the summon at Wednesday’s sitting thereby leaving the panel headed by Justice Danladi Umar…