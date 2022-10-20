Diseases outbreak, spread affecting animal production in FCT ― Minister

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has cited the outbreak and spread of animal diseases as the main factor affecting livestock production in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

She disclosed this during the flag-off of the vaccination campaign against trans boundary Animal Diseases in the North Central Zone of Nigeria, organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Aliyu, who was represented by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, also noted that the livestock has enormous economic value as an avenue for wealth and job creation for thousands of Nigerians.

The minister used the occasion to reveal…