Five reasons to make exercise a part of your daily routine

In the words of Robin Sharma, ‘if you don’t make time for exercise, you will probably make time for illness.’

We all desire to live a healthy life and stay fit, but the challenge most of the time is paying the price for this desire which can be in form of eating healthy, resting, and also exercising.

Exercise is defined as any movement that makes your muscles work and requires your body to burn calories.

Exercise not only changes your body, but it also changes your mind, attitude, and mood.

Exercise is especially important for us these days as a result of the sedentary lifestyles many of us are involved in. With the kind of jobs, foods, and lifestyles…