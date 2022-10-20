I’m most qualified as next Rivers Governor, says Magnus Abe

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has again explained that he should be the next occupant of the Rivers State Government House the Brick House.

According to the two-time Senator who represented the Rivers South-East Senatorial District, he is the most qualified to be the next governor of the state based on merit, competence and experience.

Addressing Ogoni Community at Ogbunabali in Port Harcourt City Local government area during the General Meeting/Grand Reception organized in his honour, Abe stated that considering his past services to the people of the state, he ought to be voted on the bases of merit, saying…