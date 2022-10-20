Lekki protesters becoming unruly ― Lagos Police

The ongoing procession to mark the second anniversary of the # EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos has taken a new turn as policemen, who were drafted to the scene have dispersed the participants with tear gas.

The spokesperson in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin denied that the police fired any gunshots but confirmed that the police used teargas to disperse the protesters.

The participants, including popular rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz had converged at the Toll Gate early Thursday with blood-stained Nigerian flags and dummy coffins.

More people were joining the crowd and the place gets filled up when policemen dispersed the…