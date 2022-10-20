NDE trains youths on local crafts, quick-fix skills in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training in local crafts and quick-fix demand-driven skills for no fewer than 100 unemployed youths in Ekiti state.

The Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, while speaking during the flagging off of the schemes in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that the training were newly introduced by the agency to address the rising growing unemployment rate in the country.

Represented by the state coordinator, Emmanuel Ojo, the DG explained that under the Technocultural Crafts Training Scheme(TECRATS) fifty youths would be trained for three months, while the remaining beneficiaries would be engaged for a month in the…