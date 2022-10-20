New report catalogues climate impact on African communities

On the side-lines of the African Peoples Counter COP which began on October 17, the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation (CAPPA) will be launching a four-country report titled Impact of Climate Change on Frontline Communities in Africa: Case study of Nigeria, Cameroon, Togo, and South Africa.

According to a statement from CAPPA sent to Nigerian Tribune, the report will be unveiled at a session of the Counter COP titled Amplifying the Voices of Frontline Communities in Africa on Friday October 21, 2022, at 11am-1pm GMT.

Impacts of Climate Change in Frontline Communities in Africa documents the challenges faced by communities in Nigeria, Cameroon, Togo, and South Africa…