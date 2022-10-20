No corrupt-free administration in Nigeria since 1979 ― Bolaji Akinyemi

Former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi has stated that Nigeria has not had a corrupt free administration since 1979.

Professor Bolaji said except for the period of 1984-1985 during the first Buhari military administration.

The Former DG Nigerian Institute of International Affairs stated this while presenting a lecture on ‘Towards A New Order’, at the Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) on Thursday in Lagos.

While noting that the blame does not lay at the door of the Buhari administration alone, he noted that Nigeria needs not to be worried unnecessarily by the priming up of South Africa.

According to him, Turkey was not brooding when it was…