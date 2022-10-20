Oyebanji, Fayemi, Oni, traditional rulers mourn Afuye

Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has described as shocking and unfortunate the death of the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye.

Afuye, who represented Ikere constituency 1 in the house passed on at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), on Wednesday evening, after suffering from cardiac arrest at the age of 66.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, postponed indefinitely the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed secretary to the state government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN earlier scheduled for Thursday to honour the departed speaker.

The…