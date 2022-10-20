Things you need to know before traveling to Seychelles

Seychelles is one of the amazing countries you would love to visit in Africa. It is the smallest African country located in the eastern part of Africa. This African country is a tourist-friendly place and a popular tourist spot to visit. Asides from relocating to Seychelles, you can also visit this country for vacation and relaxation.

Seychelles is one of the 48 visa-free, e-visa, and visa-on-arrival countries you can consider depending on your reasons for visiting. If you desire to visit Seychelles, this article will supply necessary information you need to know before traveling to this country.

1. The geographical background

Seychelles is located in the eastern part of…