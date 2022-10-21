4:4:44 movie set for release on Prime Video

Inspired by true events, Wuproductions’ period piece, Four Four Forty Four (4:4:44) is set for a global release on Prime Video. This psychological drama set in the early 1940s chronicles the true stories of two perfect individuals who will have their world rattled after a harrowing event on their wedding night. In a series of occurrences that unfold the ugly head of social prejudice against mental health, this couple must now navigate a world full of nightmares either together or on their own.

It stars multi-award-winning actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Nse Ikpe-Etim in its lead roles, supported by ace actors Seun…