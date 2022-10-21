Anyaoku: 2023 poll crucial to Nigeria attaining its dream

Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku has said the 2023 elections will be a watershed in history, noting that the outcome of the election will be crucial to the nation attaining its dream.

To this end, he urged the electorate too, in the 2023 elections, to vote for only those candidates who promise and they believe will prioritise the revamping of the Nigerian governance system.

Anyaoku who made his call at the 11th lecture series in his honour themed: “Imperative of Good Governance in Nigeria,” held in Ibadan, on Thursday, said a revamp of the present system is central to the development, political stability and achievement of true unity in the…