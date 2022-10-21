Bauchi CJ orders mental health evaluation of prison inmate

Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar has directed for the immediate mental evaluation of a 2020 graduate of Mining and Geology from the University of Maiduguri, Buhari Sani.

Buhari Sani is currently cooling off at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Jama’are having been remanded following a charge of insult, criminal intimidation and theft brought against him.

He was said to have insulted his uncle in Jama’are under what was described as the influence of drugs, frightened some family members, and removed a belonging of one of them.

Justice Rabi Talatu Umar regrettably wondered how Buhari’s Uncle shouldered his educational responsibilities right from…