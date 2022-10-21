Man tells court how sound engineer was killed after Okada rider raised false alarm in Lekki

Balogun, who was led in evidence by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, as the first prosecution witness, said the defendants unlawfully killed David Imoh by beating him to pulp and setting him ablaze.

Dahiru Ayuba and five others, Susan Moses, Chigozie Anthony, Christopher Dauda, Joseph Tella and Sunday Azi, were arraigned before the court over…