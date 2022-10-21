National grid has collapsed 136 times since 2013 ―​​ GENCOs

Association of Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) on Thursday, attributed the incessant collapse of national power grip to excessive volatile load by steel mills, weak and old infrastructure by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the unavailability of most transmission lines.

The GENCOs Executive Secretary, Joy Ogaji who stated this during the investigative hearing held at the instance of House Committee on Power, chaired by Hon. Magaji Aliyu, argued that the national grid collapsed 136 times between 2013 and 2022.

While noting that by 25th October this year, the privatization of the power sector will be exactly 9 years, she noted that at the rate of 4000MW power…