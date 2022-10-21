NCGC holds annual convention in Benin

The annual convention of the Gospel Light International Ministries, otherwise known as New Covenant Gospel Church (NCGC), begins on Monday in Benin City, Edo State.

According to a press statement signed by Deacon Ralph Okhiria, the media aide to the General Superintendent of the church, Rev. Felix Omobude, thousands of Christian delegates from across the globe is expected to grace the convention christened: Bible Alive Believers International Convention (BABIC).

The statement further disclosed that the 7-day powerful Christian event with the theme “Many Infallible Proofs”, will be held at His Glory main auditorium in the new Benin Area and the convention ground at Ohovbe…